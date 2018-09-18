Sanya Malhotra wishes to keep her wedding outfit from Pataakha

bollywood

Sanya Malhotra in a still from the movie Pataakha

Sanya Malhotra who is currently creating waves with her intriguing performance in the trailer of Vishal Bharadwaj directorial Pataakha has requested the director to let her keep the wedding outfit from the film. The actress considers the character in Pataakha very close to her heart and wishes to keep the wedding outfit as a souvenir.

Sanya said, "Pataakha is an extremely special film for me for various reasons. Working with Vishal sir so early on in my career is like a dream come true. The character was completely out of my comfort zone — extremely challenging and that is why it was all the more fun. I surrendered to Vishal sir and just followed his vision."

The actress further added, "The memories of being a part of this film will be cherished by me for years to come. That is why I have asked him if I could keep an outfit worn by me in a crucial scene — the one in which I get married."

Sanya Malhotra has time and again treated the audience with her flawless dance videos which one can't stop watching over and over again. The actress is currently juggling between multiple projects and leaving no stone unturned to do justice to her characters.

On the work front, Sanya will be seen next opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Badhaai Ho, Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha and Ritesh Batra's film 'Photographer' alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

