Sanya Malhotra joins Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi

Vidya Balan recently unveiled the first look of her next film, Shakuntala Devi - The Human Computer, where she'll essay the role of the woman who was hailed as the quickest mind and a human computer. And now, joining her is another actor who's on the verge of carving her own niche with her performances and film choices. We are talking about Sanya Malhotra, popularly known for Dangal and Badhaai Ho.

She'll be playing the role of Devi's daughter, Anupama Banerji. She took to her Instagram account and announced the same, expectedly sounding gung-ho about getting the opportunity to play such a meaty part. Take a look:

The film went on floors in London recently and Banerji was the one who gave the Mahurat shot, and couldn't help but remember her late mother and her extraordinary journey and achievements, which will now be showcased on the celluloid. Talking about her part, Malhotra stated, “I'm very excited to play the role of the late Shakuntala Devi’s daughter, Anupama Banerji. Everyone knows the achievements of the Math genius. I’m thrilled to bring this dynamic mother-daughter relationship and equally thrilled to work with Vidya Balan. Also looking forward to my first association with Sony Pictures Network Productions and Vikram Malhotra."

Director Anu Menon says, "When I met my namesake Anupama Banerji, Shakuntala's daughter, I went to find the story of a maths whiz - but through spending time with Anupama, I found the story of a woman who was not just a computer but human too! And I can't think of a better person than Sanya who can capture the love of a daughter for her indefinable mother! Sanya instinctively understood the character and her journey - and I can't wait to start shooting with her. I think the audience will fall in love with both Sanya's and Vidya’s characters."

Malhotra is expected to join the cast in London by the end of the month. She'll next be seen in Anurag Basu’s next untitled drama, touted to be a sequel to his 2007 hit, Life in a… Metro.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates