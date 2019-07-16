Sanya Malhotra's Kalaripayattu video is perfect for fitness motivation

bollywood

Shooing away our workout blues, Sanya Malhotra took to her Instagram account to share an Insta story of learning Kalaripayattu

Sanya Malhotra in the Instagram video. Picture courtesy/Sanya Malhotra's Instagram account

Time and again, Sanya Malhotra has proved to be a performer and the actress leaves no stone unturned when it comes to learning new skills for her films proving that each time, her hard work is worth all the applause.

Shooing away our workout blues, Sanya took to her Instagram account to share an Insta story of learning Kalaripayattu. The actress is trying her hand and is adding new skills for her with learning martial arts to the already utterly talented hood.

From wrestling to dancing to drama, this new age actress has not only left the Indian critics stunned but also has created waves, internationally. If you thought the acting was enough, this actress is even rocking the voice over now on an even bigger platform. This time with 'Men In Black', the actress will be performing the action with her voice, making it another interesting project for Sanya.

Sanya Malhotra with each project is proving that she can be moulded in any kind of character and yet ace it with the commitment it takes which makes her a Director’s actor at every stage of her career with every project she has undertaken.

The actress has received international recognition again and this time for the recently announced 'Men In Black' for which she is lending her voice to the character 'Agent M'. Sanya's recent commercial with Rajkummar Rao has been flying with great chemistry between the two, looks like quite an interesting pair to look for if they do a project together.

At a recent talk show when Rajkummar Rao was asked to name an underrated actor and in the blink of a second, the actor said Sanya Malhotra. Rajkummar Rao himself is one of the actors who is acclaimed critically feels similar for Sanya.

Sanya Malhotra will be next seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in Anurag Basu's untitled next.

