Saqib Saleem: Don't feel secure as an actor, want to get accepted by masses

Saqib Saleem may venture into production in future, but the actor currently wants to do more films and secure his space in audiences' hearts as a performer.

The Delhi boy, who made his debut in Bollywood with Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge and since then has worked in films such as Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Bombay Talkies and Hawaa Hawaai, says his aim is to polish himself as an actor.

"Besides acting, I have tons of plans but there is time for it. There is time for everything in life. At the moment, I should concentrate on my acting bit, till I feel secure. I don't feel secure as an actor. I want to do more films and get accepted by masses", Saqib Saleem told PTI.

The 30-year-old actor, however, has already started picking stories for his production company which he plans to start with sister Huma Qureshi.

"There is a plan to enter into production with my sister (Huma) and we have acquired a couple of scripts, book rights, which we want to make", he added.

On acting front, Saqib is looking forward to the release of his next Race 3. The action thriller film directed by Remo D'Souza also stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and is set to release on June 15.

