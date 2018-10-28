Saqib Saleem: I always try to learn from my failures

bollywood

Saqib Saleem says failure -- the first step towards success -- is the best teacher

Saqib Saleem

There have been some hits and some misses in his career, but Saqib Saleem has learnt to embrace failures. The actor says failure -- the first step towards success -- is the best teacher.

"Failure is the best teacher. It teaches you a lot in life and makes you who you are. It is a part of life. Yes, you feel bad when you fail but, I think I make sure I motivate myself even more and work harder to achieve my goal in life," Saqib told IANS over an email.

"Even after failures, I keep trying till I succeed in what I wish to achieve," added the actor, who opened up about his struggle with failures at a TEDx event at Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College (GGDSD) in Chandigarh.

He ventured into Bollywood in 2011 with Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge and gained popularity with films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Dishoom. Saqib, who hails from Delhi, also featured in projects like Bombay Talkies, Hawaa Hawaai, Dobaara: See Your Evil and Race 3.

"I consider failure as a part of life and I always try to learn from my failures. It is not every time you get success. Yes, it is true everyone aims to achieve success, but failures are the first step towards success."

Looking back at his own life, he said: "I have also faced failures in life and learnt a lot from them. If you don't face failures, you will never know the value of success is what I believe. I am sure I will have such learning experiences even in my future."

What's your definition of success?

"It is just the beginning of my journey and I have a lot to achieve in life. Whatever popularity I have achieved, I am really grateful to my family and my audiences who have always encouraged me and I look forward to make them proud," added the brother of actress Huma Qureshi.

Saqib says his family is the reality check of his life.

"When I go back home my sister Huma and my parents, they correct me if they feel I am wrong. If they see something is wrong with me, they always help me to face it. They help me stay grounded and I think that is a case in everyone's life."

On the work front, the actor is busy with the shooting of web series"Rangbaaz, which also stars Ranvir Shorey and Aahana Kumra. Set against the rustic background of Gorakhpur, the show will narrate the story of a man engaging in the dark world of crime.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever