Saqib Saleem: People representing outsiders have careers run by their own sisters

The nepotism row and 'insider-outsider' debate has recently found new force with people on both sides of the issue challenging each other. The debate was brought back into the limelight after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, when many opined that he was a victim of nepotism and was not given the opportunities he deserved as an 'outsider'.

Speaking about nepotism and the 'insider-outsider' debate, Dil Juunglee actor Saqib Saleem says he wants to steer clear of the issue. He told indianexpress.com, "When I thought I wanted to be an actor, no Bollywood producer or director called up and said, 'Saqib, come to Mumbai, I will make you a superstar.' It was me who decided to become an actor. So, I came to Mumbai. I have had my own journey and I am proud of it. Every field, be it food industry or journalism, has its own shares of obstacles. We have spoken about it (nepotism) so much! All we need to do is find work and do it."

He added, "I am in a space where I just need to work. I want to do good content. I want to steer away from this insider-outsider debate because I don’t understand it. I have come from 'outside' and I have gotten work. How can I complain about it?"

Saqib also said how this entire debate is confusing to him. "Nobody is going to serve you work on a platter. It (working in Bollywood) was never meant to be easy. People representing the outsiders at the moment have careers run by their own sisters," said the 32-year-old actor.

"Having an opinion is fine but to make an issue out of it is a massive problem. We can agree to disagree, but I feel kuch hogaya hai aaj kal logo ko (something has happened to people nowadays). I don't know why people want to fight or pull someone down. It is ridiculous," added the actor.

On the work front, Saqib will be seen playing the role of former India cricketer Mohinder Amarnath in Kabir Khan's 83. The film revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. It stars Ranveer Singh in the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who captained the team in the tournament.

