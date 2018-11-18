Saqib Saleem to get an interesting look in Rangbaaz

television

Saqib Saleem recently started shooting for Rangbaaz and is looking forward to displaying his acting chops as a young and deadly gangster.

Post Race 3, Saqib Saleem is set to make his digital debut. He plays a rough and tough character in the web series, Rangbaaz. The show is inspired by the true story of a gangster in the hinterlands.

Interestingly, the actor will be seen sporting a moustache. He tried out different looks but finally settled for it instead of a beard. Saqib Saleem says since he had never sported one before, it was interesting to have the facial hair.

"To be honest, I have never had a moustache in my life. So just to have that, was very interesting. I couldn't recognise myself for a few days. I think as an actor, it did put me in a different space," Saqib told IANS.

Talking more about his character, he shared: "Although the process was very interesting, I made sure that I stopped working out because my character wasn't supposed to look very muscular. I did a lot of cardio because there are different phases in the show."

"I have to look like a man of different ages at different times. I wanted to make sure that I looked like that. My character is a gangster. There are shades of grey, but you will definitely find some heart in the character," he added.

Rangbaaz will narrate the story of a man engaged in the dark and dirty world of crime and show the human side of one of the most feared gangsters of the region in the 1990s. It is set against the backdrop of Gorakhpur, and Saqib will be seen playing a gangster.

