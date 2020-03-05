Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush's Atrangi Re goes on floors

Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L. Rai's next project Atrangi Re starring actors Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush went on the floors on Thursday. Kumar on Thursday shared the picture of a clapper board kept next to pooja offerings on Twitter and made a formal announcement about the beginning of the shoot.

"Our next collaboration with @aanandlrai #AtrangiRe starring @dhanushkraja, #SaraAliKhan & @akshaykumar goes on floors today," tweeted Kumar. "The film which is an @arrahman musical and written by #HimanshuSharma will release on Valentine's 2021. My best wishes to the entire team," the tweet further read.

Our next collaboration with @aanandlrai #AtrangiRe starring @dhanushkraja, #SaraAliKhan & @akshaykumar goes on floors today. The film which is an @arrahman musical and written by #HimanshuSharma will release on Valentine's 2021. My best wishes to the entire team. pic.twitter.com/2s2QnZqpcR — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 5, 2020

Atrangi Re marks the first film in which the trio of Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will be seen sharing the screen space. The AR Rahman musical film which is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-series. It is written by Himanshu Sharma. The flick will hit the big theatres on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2021.

