Sara Ali Khan bags Promising New Comer female award for Simmba

Sara Ali Khan made her much-anticipated Bollywood debut last year with Kedarnath and graced the silver screen immediately after with Simmba, now the actress has won the title for the 'Promising new Comer' (Female) for the latter at a recent Awards function which took place recently.

Sara Ali Khan bedecked the ceremony donning a white and black tube dress keeping it simple as she accessorized the look with studded pumps and a silver bracelet making heads turn at the red carpet.

The star took to her Instagram sharing, "This is a special â since it’s my first award for Simmba. Thank you @itsrohitshetty for giving me this opportunity, without even seeing a single frame of KedarnathThank you for believing in me, encouraging me, mentoring me and always supporting me. Thank you @ranveersingh for being a fireball of energy, and invigorating everyone around you with the same I truly believe I’m very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with you and see first hand the dedication and focus you work with. This one is for the entire cast and crew of Simmba!! #aalareaala #aalireaali #SaraAliAali"

With another picture sharing, "Thank you Star Screen Awards for the best Debut Award. This one is for the entire cast and crew of Kedarnath. Thank you to everyone that made it possible for me to call myself ‘an actress’- which was my ultimate dreamð¤©, is my most favourite adjective, and will always be something that I promise to try and get better and better at jaibholenath"

The actress made her second appearance on-screen within a span of two weeks from her debut release. Sara stole the hearts of the audience in Simmba. The film set the cash counters ringing, turning out one of the biggest blockbusters of last year.

On the work front, Bollywood's buzzgirl Sara will be seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali 's next alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No.1', respectively. With a trail of promising projects, both the films are slated to release next year.

