Sara Ali Khan draws comparison between father Saif Ali Khan, late 'Kedarnath' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

Posting a picture of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput with her superstar father Saif Ali Khan, actor Sara Ali Khan on Friday drew a comparison between Rajput and her father. The Pataudi scion took to Instagram to post the picture that features her 'Kedarnath' co-star with her father and penned down an emotional caption on how the Rajput's interests resonate with Saif Ali Khan.



Sara also posted another picture of his father with team 'Dil Bechara' including debutant actor Sanjana Sanghi and director Mukesh Chhabra. The post comes as Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' started streaming on online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar today. The 'Kai Po Che!' actor was found dead in his Mumbai's Bandra residence last month.

In Dil Bechara, he plays a boy who falls in love with a girl who has cancer. The inspiration is The Fault In Our Stars, but Rajput promises to make it all worth it, one last time. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

With inputs from ANI