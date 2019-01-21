Sara Ali Khan in Dehradun as mother Amrita Singh in legal wrangle

bollywood

Amrita Singh is undergoing a property dispute. Recently, Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan accompanied her to the Clement Town police station in Dehradun on Saturday.

Reportedly, Amrita Singh's maternal uncle, Madhusudan Bimbet, passed away recently. After his last rites, Amrita and Sara went to his bungalow but the caretaker, Khushiram, denied them entry. He claimed that Amrita did not call on Bimbet when he was ailing and now she was claiming his sprawling mansion, which was worth crores.

Amrita Singh was born to a Muslim mother Rukhsana Sultana and a Sikh father, army officer Shivinder Singh Virk, from a feudal family. Singh's mother was a political associate of Sanjay Gandhi during the Indian Emergency in the 1970s.

On the work front, Amrita Singh was last seen in Hindi Medium in 2017, where she played the role of a school principal. In recent years, the veteran actress was part of films such as Aurangzeb (2013), 2 States (2014) and A Flying Jatt (2016).

Her daughter Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial was released in November 2018 and was a commercially decent film. She then appeared in Rohit Shetty's masala-actioner Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh. The film went on to become a blockbuster.

