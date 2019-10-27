Sara Ali Khan kickstarts Diwali celebrations with Saif, Ibrahim, Kareena and Taimur

Everyone's favourite festival, Diwali, is finally here and looks like Sara Ali Khan has already started celebrating it with her family. The Simmba actress posted some pictures of herself enjoying the festivities with dad Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and brothers Ibrahim and Taimur.

The actress shared a few sweet clicks on Instagram, posing with her family. "Diwali ki haardik shubhkamnayee," the Kedarnath star captioned her post.

Sara Ali Khan can be seen wearing a lovely powder blue salwar kameez, while Kareena Kapoor looks pretty in a golden salwar suit paired with a pink dupatta.

Saif Ali Khan, whose latest movie outing was Laal Kaptaan, opted for a black pathani kurta and looks quite dapper standing next to his son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is casual in a t-shirt and denims. Little Taimur, who has won a million hearts with his easy smile and shenanigans, looks cute as always.

On the work front, the 24-year old is shooting for her next Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. It is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer film of the same name with both being directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan. The upcoming feature will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also backed the 1995 classic.

