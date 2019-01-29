Sara Ali Khan had dated Sushil Kumar Shinde's grandson Veer Pahariya

bollywood

Talking about her affair in an interview, Sara Khan revealed that she hasn't had another boyfriend, and has never had her heart broken

Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya

Three years after rumours of her dating former Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde's grandson Veer Pahariya hit headlines, Sara Ali Khan confirmed that the latter is the only person she has dated.



Sara Ali Khan

Talking about her affair in an interview, Khan revealed that she hasn't had another boyfriend, and has never had her heart broken. Rumours suggest Veer's brother Shikhar was in a relationship with Janhvi Kapoor.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has received rave reviews for her character in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture, Simmba. The film also stars Ranveer Singh in a pivotal role among others. The actress made her Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, made her Bollywood debut too in 2018, in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. The actress has already bagged her second film, Takht, a multi-starrer historical drama. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor among others in pivotal roles. Janhvi has also started taking Urdu classes for her role in the movie.

