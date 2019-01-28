Sara Ali Khan: I was very nerdy

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan claims she was always a studious girl. The 25-year-old says acting was always a dream for her, but she got distracted because she was very nerdy

Sara Ali Khan claims she was always a studious girl. The 25-year-old who's enjoying her recent success with Simmba says acting was always a dream for her, but she got distracted because she was very 'nerdy'. But was being in front of the camera her first career choice?

"When I finished the tenth grade, I was almost convinced that I wanted to do medicine. But the thing is that I have a mild tremor problem and I realised that I can't do surgery. So, I decided to do law and I studied History and Political Science. But then in my last year, I did an acting course," Sara said at a Leadership Lecture Series of the Global Indian International School.

Sara Ali Khan further stated that she loves reading till date and has studied almost every subject and enjoyed studying it at Columbia University in New York. She, however, never felt the kind of adrenaline rush that she felt while doing theatre on stage. She says that's when she knew she wanted to be an actor.

The actor said that her mother, Amrita Singh, used to take away her books. She added, "Acting has always been a dream, but then I got distracted. Firstly, I was really fat and secondly I was very nerdy, and the combination meant that I shouldn't be acting. So I used to keep studying and there was a time when my mother used to confiscate my books because she would say it's not normal to study so much."

