Sara Ali Khan scolds Kartik Aaryan as he insists on posing on bus roof with an injured hand

The audience is aware of how close Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are. While the two were rumoured to be dating, they remain fast friends and are often seen hanging out together or having a friendly tiff. Now that Sara and Kartik are featuring in a film together, they have been promoting it together and having tons of fun in the process!

In a recent video that has gone viral, we can see Sara Ali Khan's protective side coming to the fore when Kartik Aaryan, who's been nursing an injured hand, insisted on posing on the roof of a bus while promoting their film, Love Aaj Kal. The concerned actress asks Kartik to climb down from the bus, but the latter tells her that they're come to promote the film. Sara finally tells him to 'do it if you like.' Check out the video below:

Aren't the two super cute?

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal is a fresh new twist on romance. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, who also directed the original film starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, the film is slated to release on February 14, 2020. Love Aaj Kal also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles. It presents Kartik and Sara as Veer and Zoe respectively.

