Sara Ali Khan sets major friendship goals with her latest Instagram post

Sara Ali Khan knows how to be a true friend. And her latest Instagram post suggests so. Her holiday pictures in New York have already attracted a lot of people's attention and she continues to post them even now. It seems The Big Apple has totally engulfed the actor into its gorgeousness. And that is the reason why New York is still in her mind.

Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote for her friend- Warm Sunshine or Pitter Patter, Lattes and Laughter or Chai Chatter. From being super sentimental to being a crazy mad hatter. With you, it truly doesn't matter. Well, this is what we call a beautiful caption.

Now have a look at the post right here:

Her next post is a lot more poetic, if we may say so! She clarifies why she travels to New York compulsively or why she misses the city obsessively. She says she always feels she has left a part of her there. Take a look at the post right here:

Sara Ali Khan is quickly becoming a social media sensation and has already garnered a staggering 15.3 million followers on Instagram. We now wait for the day when she joins Twitter and gives all her fans a massive opportunity to interact with her and ask her everything they have always wanted to.

