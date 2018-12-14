Sara Ali Khan stuns in black as she promotes her upcoming film Simmba

bollywood

who donned varied ethnic attires for her first film Kedarnath has been sporting a chic avatar as she promotes her second film Simmba

Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood's newest member Sara Ali Khan who is currently riding high on the success of her debut film is already grabbing eyeballs as she promotes her next. Sara Ali Khan who has been garnering rave reviews for her remarkable performance in her first outing has also impressed the fashion police time and again with her stunning fashion choices.

The young actress who donned varied ethnic attires for her first film has been sporting a chic avatar as she promotes her second film.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onDec 13, 2018 at 12:47am PST

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Sara Ali Khan wore a Topshop boat-necked black little dress with silver sequence over it. The actress paired the look with Philip Plein's peep shoe heels and Misho Designs' silver earrings.

In a very short span of time, Sara Ali Khan has gained an incredible fanbase amongst the youngsters after her debut performance in Kedarnath received an exceptional response.

Now, Sara Ali Khan is all set for her second release of the year with Simmba. After Kedarnath, there is tremendous excitement to witness the young actress in an all new avatar, the anticipation has just doubled up after the recently released song Aankh Maarey.

