Sara Ali Khan to Kartik Aaryan's fan: 'Bhabhi kisko bola?'

Updated: Feb 15, 2020, 08:21 IST | IANS | Mumbai

A video of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's fan calling actress Sara Ali Khan "bhabhi" has gone viral.

Image sourced from Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account

A video of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's fan calling actress Sara Ali Khan "bhabhi" has gone viral. Kartik has shared a new video on Instagram, in which Sara is seen getting mildly irritated at being called "bhabhi (sister-in-law)".

In the clip, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor and a couple of boys are seen playing with a football, during what seems like an outdoor shooting schedule for their new co-starrer Love Aaj Kal. One of the boys is heard saying: "Kartik bhaiya, bhabhi aagayi (Kartik bhaiya, our sister-in-law is here)," referring to Sara.

 
 
 
Sara then replied: "Bhabhi kisko bola bey (Who are you calling sister-in-law)?" she said, walking towards the boys. "Tune bulwaya yeh (Did you ask him to say this)?" Sara asked Kartik.

The actor captioned the post: "Bhabhi kisko bola". The video currently has over 29,18,358 views on the photo-sharing website.

