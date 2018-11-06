Sara Ali Khan unveils first song Namo Namo from Kedarnath

music

Sara Ali Khan took to her official Instagram account to share the video of her song Namo Namo from Kedarnath

A still from Namo Namo song

Sara Ali Khan, who is making her debut with Kedarnath, treated her fans on the auspicious day of Dhanteras by sharing the first song titled Namo Namo. The debutant took to her official Instagram account to share the video of her song, with a caption, "Namo Namo song out now! Today on the auspicious day of Dhanteras, let's take the name of Bholenath and start the journey of Kedarnath, #NamoNamo: Link In Bio! ".

The soul touching number is dedicated to Lord Shiva, is sung and composed by Amit Trivedi, and the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The video of the song shows a day in the life of a Muslim pithoo, played by Sushant Singh Rajput. The beautifully shot song captures how the actor always has a smile on his face while doing his day-to-day job. The video also shows the scenic beauty of Kedarnath and is shot across locations of Uttrakhand.

The 2 minutes 22 seconds clip concludes with a glimpse of Sara Ali Khan in the end. The teaser of the movie was released a few days back which gives a glimpse of the love story set against the backdrop of Kedarnath floods. The makers, cast and the crew have also been actively sharing the behind the scenes from the film on their social media platforms.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, this will be his second collaboration with Sushant after 'Kai Po Che'. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor and is slated to hit the big screens on December 7, 2018. It also stars Nitish Bharadwaj, Alka Amin, Sonali Sachdev, Pooja Gor, and Nishant Dahiya.

On the other hand, Sara will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba', which will hit screens on December 28, 2018. Sushant will be appearing in two other movies including 'Sonchiriya' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and 'Kizie Aur Manny'.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI