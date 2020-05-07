Sara Ali Khan's key to stay positive amid lockdown

Actress Sara Ali Khan has shared her mantra to stay positive amid lockdown in the country. Sara took to Instagram where she shared a stunning photograph of herself in an off-shoulder beige dress. She completed the look with her hair tied back and nude make-up.

"Control your mind and free your spirit #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive," she wrote alongside the image.

Recently, she had shared an adorable throwback photograph from her childhood and disclosed that she was always her own "sapno ki rani".

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aaj Kal", which also starred Kartik Aaryan. She will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of "Coolie No.1". Sara will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in "Atrangi Re".

