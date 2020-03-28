Sara Ali Khan's most sensuous performance to be aired tonight

Sara Ali Khan has enchanted the hearts of the audience of the Indian film Industry ever since she made her remarkable debut. The actress enjoys a gigantic fan following owing to her extensive and relatable social media presence.

The actress is an ardent fan of grooving to old Bollywood songs and testimony to this is that she will be seen performing to a fiery set of retro Bollywood songs such as Piya tu, Dum Maro dum, Aj ki raat and Yeh mera dil at an awards function which is all set to be aired tonight.

Ablazing the screen with her sensuous performance, this is the first time we get to see her sensuous side on the screen and we are counting the hours for the same. Sara surely knows how to keep the audience engaged with her scorching dance moves and we are all waiting for the actress to set the stage on fire.

Even before she made her Bollywood debut, a video of Sara giving a jaw dropping performance on old songs at a function had spread like wildfire across social media. Sara has an unprecedented fan following which just keeps on multiplying rapidly.

Apart from being one of the top choices for movies she is also one of the leading choices for brands as she entices an enormous audience and relates to them perfectly. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in David Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1' in which she is paired with Varun Dhawan. Following which she will also be seen in Anand L. Rai's 'Atrangi Re' alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

