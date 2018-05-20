Sara Khan says Ramadan has brought blessings for her

Sara Khan's first Punjabi single, 'Whatsapp' by Amrinder Bobby, will release on May 20



Sara Khan

Actress Sara Khan says holy month of Ramadan has brought lots of blessings and success to her. "I'm thankful to God that he has showered success and blessings on me this Ramadan. My first Punjabi single, 'Whatsapp' by Amrinder Bobby, will release on May 20."



"Also, my most exciting project which is close to my heart, 'Bitchy Bee', is in the pipeline. It might go on air around Eid (mid June)," Sara said in a statement. She is currently seen in the "Woh Apna Sa" show.

