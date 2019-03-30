Saravana bhavan murder case: Top court upholds life term of Rajagopal, others

national

The HC had enhanced to life imprisonment the 10-year jail term awarded by a local court to Rajagopal and eight others in the murder case

File Pic

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the life term awarded to P Rajagopal, founder of popular South Indian Saravana chain of restaurants, and others in the murder case of his employee in 2001. A bench comprising Justices N V Ramana and M M Shantanagoudar dismissed as many as eight appeals filed by the convicts challenging the 2009 verdict of the Madras High Court in the case.

The HC had enhanced to life imprisonment the 10-year jail term awarded by a local court to Rajagopal and eight others in the murder case. The apex court asked the convicts including Rajagopal to surrender by July 7 to serve the jail terms.

It was alleged by the prosecution that Rajagopal and others conspired and killed the employee in October 2001, as he wanted to marry the wife of the deceased. The group has over 20 outlets in South India, many others in the north and overseas.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates