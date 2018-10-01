Sarbananda Sonowal: Assam tea industry facing stiff challenge in world market

national

Researchers and scientists of the Tea Research Institute must come forward with new inventions so that Assam tea can recapture the world market, Sonowal added

Sarbananda Sonowal

The Assam tea industry is facing stiff challenge in the world market, due to entry of new tea-producing countries, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Sunday.

"New countries have entered the tea production centre and this has led to immense challenges to the Assam tea industry," he said, while laying the foundation of a Tea Tourism Centre at Tocklai Tea Research Institute in Jorhat.

The centre is to be built under the 'Uttaran Scheme' of the Assam government. He said the state's tea industry would have to upgrade the quality of production to tide over the threat. Researchers and scientists of the Tea Research Institute must come forward with new inventions so that Assam tea can recapture the world market, Sonowal added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever