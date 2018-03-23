Saroj Khan blesses the remake of Ek Do Teen

Contrary to rumours of the dance guru being upset, Saroj Khan rubbishes rumours and showers her blessings on the Baaghi 2 team, appreciating their efforts with Ek do teen



Ahmed Khan with Saroj Khan and Ganesh Acharya

Contrary to rumours of the dance guru being upset, Saroj Khan rubbishes rumours and showers her blessings on the Baaghi 2 team, appreciating their efforts with 'Ek do teen'. Veteran choreographer master Saroj Khan has expressed her happiness with the hard work of Ahmed Khan and Ganesh Acharya. Source close to her reveals that she has, in fact, liked the recreated version of the song.

Interestingly, director-choreographer Ahmed Khan who was the assistant choreographer for Tezaab under the guidance of Saroj Khan, along with Ganesh Acharya who featured as a background dancer in the 1988 film joined hands to recreate Ek do teen for today's generation. Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan have delivered a tribute to N Chandra, Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

There is no question of taking any legal action. Ek do teen was flagged off by Saroj Khan for whom Ahmed is a student. There is no competition here and there should be no comparison as every individual is different. Where is the point of being better than the original when it's a tribute to the original team of Ek Do Teen. The entire Baaghi 2 team has worked very hard. Talking about the recreated version, Saroj Khan said, "I'm so happy and proud of Ahmed and Ganesh that they are giving a tribute to us. They have all my blessings."

