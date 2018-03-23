Tiger Shroff: Mixed reactions to Ek Do Teen expected

Tiger Shroff said the team was prepared for "mixed reactions", as they were tampering with Madhuri Dixit Nene's chartbuster Ek Do Teen



The remake version of Madhuri Dixit Nene's chartbuster Ek Do Teen, from the upcoming actioner Baaghi 2, has received flak from the audience. Lead actor Tiger Shroff said the team was prepared for "mixed reactions", as they were tampering with a classic. "That [reaction] was expected, it was obvious. When you do a remake, you are bound to get mixed reactions," he said, adding that the idea behind recreating the song was to pay tribute to a legend like Dixit. "Nobody can match up to her, that much is clear."



Showering praise on Jacqueline Fernandez, he said, "Jacquline worked hard and did a good job. Ganesh Acharya did a great job by choreographing it. He was a dancer in the song when Madhuri ma'am was performing on it. In no way were we trying to blow our trumpet and horns, that wasn't the idea. The idea was to relive the tune. That's all."

His Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani says she was not disheartened by how the song had been received. "It's doing so well and has garnered million views. Look at the positive. Views matter, trust me," she said, adding that it is unfair for people to draw comparisons between the two songs. "She [Madhuri] is an icon, the song is iconic and this is just a tribute. It's a modern remix for the new generation."

With inputs from agencies

