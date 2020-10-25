Satyadeep Misra on Kaali Khuhi: Shabana Azmi taught me less is more

Underrated as they come Satyadeep Misra, who was last seen in rumoured lady love designer Masaba Gupta's series—Masaba Masaba—is back with Kaali Khuhi. The horror thriller that drops on Netflix on October 30 "explores the dark history of a family when they travel back to their village," says Misra, who plays father to a young girl.

Helmed by Los Angeles-based writer-director Terrie Samundra, Kaali Khuhi surveys relationships in a crisis. "It explores the relationship between the child, her parents and grandmother," says Misra, adding that he was roped in by Aadore Mukherjee (casting director) and he bagged the role after a convincing look test.

Teaming up with Shabana Azmi is a first for Misra and holds great meaning. "I can pat myself on the back for having done something right [in my career] to be able to share screen space with her. We first met at the script reading session," says the actor, adding that he was pleasantly surprised to see the veteran's humble nature. "The biggest actors don't have to try too hard to make anyone comfortable; it's in-built in them. They are totally secure in their craft. She taught me less is more in front of the camera." The film also features Sanjeeda Shaikh and Riva Arora.

Enjoying the digital phase, Misra who was seen in pivotal roles in Illegal, Bhram, Thinkistan and Zero Kms says, "As I am based in Goa, the web world suits me better.



I fly down, complete the shoot, and go back. For films, you need to be in Mumbai, be more visible and meet people." His last Bollywood outing was Phobia (2016).

