Satyajit Biswas murder: Mukul Roy files anticipatory bail plea

national

The plea is likely to be heard this week. Roy was among four people who were named responsible for the killing of Biswas in West Bengal's Nadia district.

Pic courtesy/ Twitter / ANI

Kolkata: BJP leader Mukul Roy on Tuesday filed an anticipatory bail plea in Calcutta High Court division bench in connection with TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas' murder case. The plea is likely to be heard this week. Roy was among four people who were named responsible for the killing of Biswas in West Bengal's Nadia district.

BJP leader Mukul Roy files anticipatory bail in Calcutta High Court division bench in connection with Nadia TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas' murder case. Plea likely to be heard this week. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/zF6WCRX2d9 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019

However, the BJP leader had claimed that allegations were being levelled on his party over the TMC legislator's death based on directions issued by West Bengal Chief MinisterÂ Mamata Banerjee. "In the entire state of West Bengal, when anybody is killed by their own people or by other miscreants, the TMC government tries to implicate that it is by leaders and workers ofÂ BJP. I demand a probe by an independent agency (over Biswas' death). Mamata Banerjee is scared of us. It is on orders of Mamata that allegations are being leveled against the BJP for this murder," Roy, who quit TMC in 2017 and joined the BJP, had told ANI.



A Trinamool legislator from Krishnagunj in Nadia district, Biswas was shot dead by unidentified assailants last evening at Phulbari in Jalpaiguri. The incident happened when Biswas was attending Saraswati Puja celebrations at Phulbari. According to reports, the lawmaker was shot multiple times from a close range when he was coming down the stage after attending the event.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever