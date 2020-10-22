Satyameva Jayate 2: Divya Khosla Kumar kickstarts the shoot with John Abraham

On Wednesday, John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar began shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2 in Lucknow. The action thriller's script was tweaked from its original setting in Mumbai due to the change in location post the pandemic. The first instalment of the Milap Zaveri-directed franchise released in 2018.

Before the coronavirus struck, Satyameva Jayate 2 was based in Mumbai. The director confided that the roots of John's character in the film are in Varanasi. The transition will give the film a pan-India feel, appealing even to the viewers in the interiors, he said. The team shot for a few days at a Mumbai studio early next year before calling it a wrap.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Satyameva Jayate 2 is slated to release on May 12, 2021.

Meanwhile, the director has been productive during the self-quarantine as he developed the next instalment of the franchise. In an interview with mid-day, the director shared, "I have cracked the idea for the third part; it has [the same theme of] fighting corruption."

