Satyameva Jayate 2: Divya Khosla Kumar kickstarts the shoot with John Abraham

Updated: 22 October, 2020 10:26 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

The action thriller's script was tweaked from its original setting in Mumbai due to the change in location post the pandemic.

John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar

On Wednesday, John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar began shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2 in Lucknow. The action thriller's script was tweaked from its original setting in Mumbai due to the change in location post the pandemic. The first instalment of the Milap Zaveri-directed franchise released in 2018.

 Before the coronavirus struck, Satyameva Jayate 2 was based in Mumbai. The director confided that the roots of John's character in the film are in Varanasi. The transition will give the film a pan-India feel, appealing even to the viewers in the interiors, he said. The team shot for a few days at a Mumbai studio early next year before calling it a wrap.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Satyameva Jayate 2 is slated to release on May 12, 2021.

Meanwhile, the director has been productive during the self-quarantine as he developed the next instalment of the franchise. In an interview with mid-day, the director shared, "I have cracked the idea for the third part; it has [the same theme of] fighting corruption."

First Published: 22 October, 2020 09:25 IST

