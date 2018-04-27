Saudi Arabia criticised for 48 beheadings in 2018

Saudi Arabia has executed 48 people in the past four months, half on non-violent drug charges, Human Rights Watch said, urging the kingdom to improve its "notoriously unfair" criminal justice system.



Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Pic/AFP

Saudi Arabia has executed 48 people in the past four months, half on non-violent drug charges, Human Rights Watch said, urging the kingdom to improve its "notoriously unfair" criminal justice system.

"Saudi Arabia has executed 48 people since the beginning of 2018," the US-based rights group said in a report published late last night. "Many more people convicted of drug crimes remain on death row following convictions by Saudi Arabia's notoriously unfair criminal justice system." The ultra-conservative kingdom has one of the world's highest rates of execution, with suspects convicted of terrorism, homicide, rape, armed robbery and drug trafficking facing the death penalty.

Rights experts have repeatedly raised concerns about the fairness of trials in the kingdom, governed under a strict form of Islamic law. The government says the death penalty is a deterrent for further crime.

"It's bad enough that Saudi Arabia executes so many people, but many of them have not committed a violent crime," said HRW's Middle East director Sarah Leah Whitson.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever