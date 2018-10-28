Saudi Arabia to prosecute Jamal Khashoggi killers

international

US Defence Secretary James Mattis on Saturday condemned the killing of Khashoggi as "intolerable" and called it a national security concern for nations in the Middle East

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Saudi Arabia will prosecute the suspects in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Riyadh's foreign minister said Saturday in response to a call by Turkey for their extradition.

US Defence Secretary James Mattis on Saturday condemned the killing of Khashoggi as "intolerable" and called it a national security concern for nations in the Middle East.

Such behaviour undermines stability in the Middle East at a time when the region needs it most, said the top US official in Bahrain while speaking at a security conference with top Saudi officials in attendance, including the kingdom's Foreign Minister.

Mattis reiterated US President Donald Trump's vow to get to the bottom of what happened to the Washington Post contributor and Saudi government critic, who disappeared after entering the kingdom's consulate in Turkey on October 2. After weeks of providing conflicting accounts, the kingdom last week said that he was killed "accidentally" in a fist fight at the consulate. The kingdom then dismissed five high-ranking officials of the Saudi intelligence service — and arrested 18 people.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever