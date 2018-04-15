Saudi king announces USD 150 million donation for East Jerusalem

Apr 15, 2018, 19:38 IST | AFP

"Saudi Arabia announces USD 150 million grant to support the administration of Jerusalem's Islamic property," the king said

King SalmanKing Salman/ File Pic

Saudi Arabia's King Salman announced today a USD 150 million donations for the maintenance of Islamic heritage in East Jerusalem.

"Saudi Arabia announces USD 150 million grant to support the administration of Jerusalem's Islamic property," the king said at the opening of an Arab League meeting.

