Saudi student opens fire at Florida Naval base, killing 3

Miami: A Saudi military student reportedly condemned America as a "nation of evil" in an online manifesto prior to opening fire Friday at a US naval base, killing three people before being shot dead by the police.

The shooting, which took place in a classroom building at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, left eight others wounded, including two sheriff's deputies who responded to the attack.

The SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist media, identified him as Mohammed al-Shamrani, saying he had posted a short manifesto on Twitter that read: "I'm against evil, and America as a whole has turned into a nation of evil. I don't hate you because your freedoms, I hate you because every day you supporting, funding and committing crimes not only against Muslims but also humanity," he wrote.

Saudi king expresses 'deep sorrow'

Saudi Arabia's King Salman telephoned the US president on Friday to condemn the fatal shooting at an American naval base allegedly carried out by a Saudi air force trainee, state media said. In the call with President Donald Trump, the king expressed "deep sorrow" over the Florida shooting and pledged cooperation with American officials, the official Saudi Press Agency said.

