Saurabh Sachdeva: We have a common language of acting

web-series

Playing Nawazuddin Siddiqui's arch-nemesis in Sacred Games, Saurabh Sachdeva on the show that turned his career around

Suleiman Isa Saurabh Sachdeva and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred Games

While ardent fans of Sacred Games devoured the show's second season as soon as it dropped online, Saurabh Sachdeva — aka Suleiman Isa — sheepishly reveals that he hasn't finished watching the latest edition yet. However, he is fully aware that the show served as a catalyst in his career.

"I didn't know that I would be pitted against a strong character like Ganesh Gaitonde," begins Sachdeva, who plays Nawazuddin Siddiqui's arch-nemesis in the crime thriller. "Nawaz bhai is one of the most brilliant actors we have in this country. His knowledge of the art is so comprehensive that I enjoy his company and our conversations. We both have a common language of acting, and there is so much to learn from him."



Suleiman Isa Saurabh Sachdeva

Also read: Amruta Subhash on seeking KDY for Sacred Games 2

You can count on director Anurag Kashyap to discover artistes where others don't care to look. Sachdeva, who has been an acting teacher for years, describes his transition from a coach to an artiste — under the guidance of Kashyap — as deeply fulfilling. "I have been in the classroom for more than 16 years, mentoring actors. But I stepped out of the classroom when Sacred Games happened. It was my first big show outside my comfort zone. Anurag sir trusted me to create the persona of Isa. He lets his actors find the character arc for themselves," says the actor, whose menacing act in the series has earned him several projects, including Laal Kaptaan and Gwalior.

Also read: Sacred Games 2 Web Series Review: Getting the pulse and patter of Bombay right

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates