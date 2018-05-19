Saurabh Tewari to do cameo in 'Krishna Chali London'

The show will also bring forward the love story of Radhey and Krishna



Producer Saurabh Tewari will be stepping in front of the camera for the first time to introduce his show "Krishna Chali London". "Krishna Chali London" tells the story of Radhey who is looking for his life partner and his only dream is to get married. The show will beam on Star Plus from May 21.

"I am donning a brief role in the first episode of the show and I am very excited about it. I have always been behind the camera in my field of work, but for the first time ever, viewers will witness me in front of the camera," Tewari said in a statement to IANS.

"I will be talking about the background of the show and shedding some light on the narrative. Since I hail from Uttar Pradesh, who better than I to talk about the people and the city," he added. The show will also bring forward the love story of Radhey and Krishna.

