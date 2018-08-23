Sawarne Lage from Mitron is a sweet ballad that will make you fall in love with it pronto!

music

Sony Music today released the 2nd song titled Sawarne Lage from the much awaited Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra starrer film Mitron. This ballad is high on rhythm with a drop that is unique and suited for all mood types. Sung by the uber talented Jubin Nautiyal and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song is picturised on Kritika Kamra and is at an important juncture in the film.

Says , Kritika, "This album has every song that I love but Sawarne Lage will get an extra like from me . It's so beautiful and easy to the ears, I am sure music fans will love it too."

Adds Tanishk Bagchi , "I had to create a sound that fans will love instantly and when I shared this with Jackky and Nitin Sir, they loved it! I dedicate this to my fans who have been wanting to hear my Original sound."

Adds on Jubin Nautiyal, "I am extremely excited to be working with Tanishk and the team of Mitron on the song. Working with ace actors like Jackky and Kritika and my favourite Director Nitin Kakar is a wonderful experience and Sawarne Lage is my present personal favourite''

Set in the backdrop of the Gujarati milieu, Mitron traces Jai (Jackky Bhagnani) and Avni's (Kritika Kamra) personal journey, as they both find themselves and discover the true meaning of friendship in the bargain.

It stars Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra, Pratik Gandhi, Neeraj Sood and Shivam Parekh in lead roles. It is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vikram Malhotra. It will release on September 14.

