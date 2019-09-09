PM Narendra Modi at UN event: Say goodbye to single-use plastic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged for a global boycott of single-use plastic at a United Nations event on Monday. He was addressing the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) being held in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

"I think the time has come for the world to say Good Bye to single use plastic", said the prime minister as the hall reacted with applause.

Talking about India's commitment to protecting forest land, Modi addressed the global leaders that India has increased its forest cover by 0.8 million hectares between 2015 and 2017 alone. He affirmed that any chopping of trees in India for developmental projects are compensated by planting more trees.

Also Read: Narendra Modi: Development, trust, big changes in country

He also explained global leaders attending the COP 14 how India has 'soil cards' to help the farmers understand the health of the soil. He highlighted India's Swachh Bharat mission for sanitation, and water conservation efforts taken throughout the country.

Making a huge commitment to the international forum, Prime Minister Modi assured that India would increase the land cover that would be recovered from land degradation from 21 million hectares to 26 million hectares, between 2019 and 2030.

He also appealed for global water action agenda to fight climate change. Proposing south-south cooperation, he recited sanskrit shlokas reminding India's ancient commitment to holistic and inclusive prosperity including climate.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates