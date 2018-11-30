Say hello to Bauua Ki Toli: The makers of Zero launch a fan engagement initiative

bollywood

Bauua Ki Toli is in town and fans now have a chance to become Bauua's Khaasam Khaas. How, you may ask? The makers of Zero have today announced the launch of a unique engagement program where Bauua Singh's fans get a chance to become his Khaasam Khaas by earning points.

This is a one-of-a-kind marketing innovation where fans can win Zero merchandise, personalised autographed posters, and a lot more cool stuff. Other exciting gifts include personalised posters autographed by Shah Rukh Khan, movie ticket cashbacks from Paytm and exciting Bauua merchandise.

All one has to do, is create a profile on the website Bauua Ki Toli, connect their Facebook and/or Twitter profiles, and interact on the Red Chillies Entertainment pages daily to earn more points. With each activity that fans complete, they get closer to Bauua Singh and stand a chance to meet the star cast of ZERO.

Speaking about the initiative of Bauua Ki Toli, Binda Dey, Marketing Head, Red Chillies Entertainment said, "The love and warmth that ZERO has received from fans makes us immensely grateful. With Bauua Ki Toli, we want to give our fans another fun way to connect with the much-loved character of Bauaa."

Live now, fans on the website will start with being Bauua's Khaas, and have to earn points in order to become Bauua Ke Bahut Khaas and Bauua Ke Khaasam Khaas. Launched ahead of ZERO's release, the program aims at bringing the fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Bauua Singh and ZERO together.

Sign up today and join Bauua ki Toli to become his Khaasam Khaas: https://bauuakitoli.com

