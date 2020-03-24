Sayani Gupta on playing acid attack survivor: My character undergoes 17 surgeries in the show

Following up her stints in Indian web shows like Four More Shots Please and Inside Edge 2 with the upcoming third edition of the British medical drama, The Good Karma Hospital, Sayani Gupta will slip into the part of a nurse named Jyoti in the Amanda Redman-fronted series.

Gupta, who shot with British actors and a Sri Lankan crew, tells mid-day, "My [character] undergoes 17 restorative surgeries and prosthetics were used in every stage. Davy Jones, a BAFTA winner prosthetics genius, and Abby did some ground-breaking work. I also learnt a great deal from Graham Frame, one of the most senior cinematographers in Britain. This British and Srilankan crew was magnanimous and wonderful. We had such a beautiful time shooting in Sri Lanka."

The series, set in a Kerala hospital and shot in Galle, also features James Floyd, Neil Morrissey, Amrita Acharya and Nimmi Harasgama. It has been helmed by Philip John and John Mckay.

Meanwhile, Gupta is gearing up for the release of the second season of Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please, which is slated for an April 17 release.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates