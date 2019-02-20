SC disposes of plea against Rao's appointment

national

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court disposed of a plea challenging the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as the interim CBI Director.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Vineet Saran said no further interference was required, as the relief has already been granted with the appointment of a full time CBI director. The verdict came on a plea of NGO Common Cause, which had challenged the appointment of Rao as interim CBI director.

In a previous hearing on February 1, the top court had said that it was "averse" to the arrangement of an interim CBI director and the Centre should "immediately" appoint a regular chief of the probe agency. The bench had said the agency was not functioning properly and the officers were fighting and levelling corruption allegations against each other, which was wholly unbecoming of them.

The court had also said that the new CBI director who would be appointed must "trace the movements of files" during the period when former CBI Chief Alok Kumar Verma was reinstated to the post for two days.

