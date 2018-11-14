SC judge 'can't take morning walks' due to air pollution

national

The Air Quality Index in the national capital varies from 521 (hazardous) in the Wazirpur industrial area to 404 (hazardous) in R K Puram and from 203 (unhealthy) in Shadipur to 289 (unhealthy) in Anand Vihar

A Supreme Court Judge on Tuesday said that due to severe air pollution in the national capital 'he can't go for the morning walk' and raised concerns about the effect of pollution on people's health.

"What is happening in Delhi? So much pollution. People couldn't get out of their houses. I am an early riser and go for a morning walk, but I cannot do it due to pollution,' Justice Arun Mishra told government's law officer, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in court to argue his case.

Justice Mishra's remarks came after the bench assembled to hear the cases for the day. Earlier today, Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain directed strict implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital to check air pollution. The GRAP underlines the action taken by the implementing agencies for taking warranted action for controlling air pollution.

