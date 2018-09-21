SC: No blanket ban on media reporting of sexual abuse cases

national

After vacating a Patna HC order, Apex Court asks media not to sensationalise such incidents

Cops escort accused Brajesh Thakur to a court. File Pic/AFP

There cannot be a "blanket ban" on media reporting on cases of rape and sexual abuse but such incidents should not be sensationalised, the Supreme Court (SC) said on Thursday.

It made the observations after vacating a Patna high court order restraining the media from reporting on the probe into the Muzaffarpur shelter home case where several women were allegedly raped and sexually abused over a period of time.

Asking both the print and the electronic media not to "sensationalise" incidents of sexual assaults and abuse and report such cases responsibly so as not to reveal the identity of the victim, a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta issued notices to the Press Council of India, Editors Guild of India, News Broadcasting Standards Authority and News Broadcasters' Association seeking their assistance in the matter.

The bench said it would need the help of these bodies on the issue of media reporting in such cases as it was related to the criminal justice system and Press freedom.

"Meanwhile, the blanket order passed by the Patna HC on August 23 with regard to media reporting (in Muzaffarpur shelter home case) is vacated," it said.

Govt official among four detained

The CBI has detained four persons, including an official of the social welfare department of Bihar in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur, officials said. The case came to light after a social audit was conducted by the Mumbai-based TISS.

