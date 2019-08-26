national

The apex court said his petition has become infructuous as Chidambaram has already been arrested by the CBI

SC refuses to entertain Chidambaram's plea against dismissal of anticipatory bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court refused to entertain Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea challenging the dismissal of his anticipatory bail on Monday in connection to a corruption case registered in the INX media scam by the CBI. According to the news agency, PTI, the apex court stated his petition has become infructuous as P Chidambaram has already been arrested by the CBI.

A bench comprising justices A S Bopanna and R Banumathi stated that the leader, P Chidambaram is at liberty to seek a remedy in accordance with the law. The Senior Congress leader, whose CBI custody is ending today, will be produced before a trial court where the agency can further seek his custody. At present, the apex court bench is hearing issues relating to the money laundering case lodged by the ED in connection with the INX media scam.

The senior counsel, Salman Khurshid for former union minister P Chidambaram exuded confidence in the Supreme Court on Monday, which is slated to hear a batch of petitions filed by the latter in the corruption and money laundering cases related to alleged INX media scam. "The Supreme Court has been considerate and accommodating. They agreed to hear all our petitions, including the Special Leave Petition (SLP), filed against the remand order. Let's hope for the best," he stated.

With inputs from PTI

