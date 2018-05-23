SC refuses to urgently hear plea against Vajubhai Vala's 'illegal act'
Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha files the petition challenging Guv's decision to invite Cong-JD (S) to form Karnataka government
JD(S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister-designate H D Kumaraswamy visits Manjunatha Swamy temple, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday. Pic/PTI
The Supreme Court refused to accord an urgent hearing to a plea filed by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) challenging Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite the Congress-JD(S) to form government in Karnataka.
The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and Navin Sinha for urgent listing but the court refused the request and said the plea would be heard in the due course.
"You have mentioned it, but we have not accepted it. It will come up in due course," the bench told the counsel representing the outfit. The matter was initially mentioned before the bench in the morning session by ABHM's counsel but another lawyer opposed it claiming it was a "proxy" petition and the petitioner was not the original outfit.
"You first decide who is the original one (outfit)," the bench told both the lawyers. The matter was again mentioned at 2 pm when the counsel for the petitioner said they have filed a writ petition and the other lawyer cannot stop him from mentioning it for urgent listing. "How can a writ petition be filed," the bench asked.
Archbishop calls for prayers before 2019 polls
Delhi's Archbishop Anil Couto has kicked up a storm with his remark that a "turbulent political atmosphere" posed a threat to India's democratic principles and secular fabric, a charge rejected by the government, which on Tuesday said the comments reflected his "prejudiced" mindset. Couto had written a letter to all parish priests and religious institutions in the Delhi archdiocese a few days before the May 12 Karnataka elections, calling for a "prayer campaign" ahead of the 2019 general elections.
