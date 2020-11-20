SC says everybody can't be permitted to treat COVID-19, seeks Centre response on alternative medicines

The c on Thursday sought response from Centre on the manner and extent of alternative medicine that can be permitted as an immunity booster against Covid-19 disease.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan was hearing a plea filed by Dr. AKB Sadbhavana Mission School of Homeopharmacy against the Kerala High Court decision in August this year holding that doctor under AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) can prescribe immunity boosters in the backdrop of Covid-19, but it cannot be prescribed as a cure for the viral infection.

The bench also comprising Justices Subhash Reddy and M. R. Shah asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, to file a counter affidavit detailing to what extent the alternative medicine could be are permitted in view of COVID.

The bench queried Mehta, are there any guidelines by the Ministry of Ayush? This has effect all over the country. The bench emphasised that everybody cannot be permitted to treat. Mehta cited the advisory where all the details of usage of medicines was mentioned and submitted that he would place guidelines on record.

The bench noted, "these can be taken not as a cure but as an immunity booster." Mehta replied, "Yes, they are not a cure, but only a booster." Concluding the hearing, the bench asked Mehta to file counter affidavit.

The government had submitted before the High Court as per AYUSH advisory tablets are given as immunity boosters and not as a cure for Covid-19.

According to March 6 notification, preventive and prophylactic use specified includes Samshamani Vati 500 mg twice a day with warm water for 15 days under Ayurveda and Nilavembu Kudineer decoction 60 ml twice a day for 14 days was mentioned under Siddha.

For Unani, the preparation prescribed was a decoction by boiling Behidana (Cydonia oblonga) 3 gm, Unnab (Zizyphus jujuba) 5 in number, and Sapistan (Cordia myxa) 9 in number in water.

These were to be boiled in 250ml water until only half of the water remains and to be kept in a glass bottle and used when lukewarm. Under homeopathy, Arsenicum album 30, daily once in an empty stomach for three days was prescribed. The dose was to be repeated after one month by following the same schedule till Coronavirus infections are prevalent in the community, the notification had stated.

According to the AYUSH ministry notification state governments shall take steps to adopt alternative medicines to counter Covid-19. A lawyer moved the High Court seeking a direction to the state government to implement a notification issued by Ministry of AYUSH.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever