Supreme Court slams ASI for not protecting Taj Mahal

The SC asked the government whether the ASI needed to be "thrown out of the picture" on protection of the Taj Mahal

When ASI's counsel contended that algae on the monument was a cause of concern, the bench shot back asking how could algae "reach the top of the structure"

The scathing remarks by the court came after a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta perused recent pictures of the Taj Mahal and expressed concern over it being infested with insects and algae

May 1

Day the apex court expressed concern over the changing colour of the Taj Mahal, apparently due to pollution, and rapped the government

1996

Year when the court ordered closure of industrial units in Agra

