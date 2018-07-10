SC to hear Delhi government's plea on services next week

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said the Aam Aadmi Party government's plea would be taken up for hearing by a regular bench after lawyer Rahul Mehra mentioned the matter for an early hearing

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will hear next week a plea on the stalemate between Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and the Delhi government over services involving posting and transfer of officials.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said the Aam Aadmi Party government's plea would be taken up for hearing by a regular bench after lawyer Rahul Mehra mentioned the matter for an early hearing.

An apex court Constitution Bench on July 4 ruled that the aid and advice of the Delhi government was binding on the Lt. Governor and he exercised no independent powers.

Soon after the Arvind Kejriwal government sent Baijal files recommending transfer and posting of officials, but the latter stonewalled it saying that the issue involving services was pending before the top court and was yet to be decided.

