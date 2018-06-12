SC to hear PIL on increasing trustees in Nasik's Shiva temple

A vacation bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and also comprising Justice Deepak Gupta said, "We will hear the PIL on June 18, Monday."

The Supreme Court (SC) will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to increase the number of trustees in Nasik's Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple on June 18.

The PIL sought a direction from the apex court to increase the number of trustees in the popular Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Nashik.

It also sought an urgent hearing into the issue as the temple's maintenance and increase in the number of trustees required on a priority basis.

The PIL sought that the top court should also hear in detail and pass some direction with respect to the issue of Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple's issue of its rehabilitation and maintenance.