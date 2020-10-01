Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story trailer out now

A still from the trailer of Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story, Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The makers of Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story have unveiled the trailer of what promises to be a gripping and intriguing take on the scam that shook the nation. It's directed by Hansal Mehta and based on journalist Debashis Basu & Sucheta Dalal's book "The Scam”.

Have a look right here:

Set in 1980's & 90's Bombay, Scam 1992 follows the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta – his meteoric rise and catastrophic downfall. Set to go live on October 9 only on SonyLIV, the series features an ensemble cast of Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharib Hashmi, Ananth Mahadevan and more.

Hansal Mehta is known for films like Shahid, Citylights, Omerta, Simran, and Aligarh. Pratik Gandhi, who plays the titular role, was also seen in the 2018 comedy film, Mitron. The Big Bull, which stars Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz, is also based on a similar subject.

The film will release on Disney Plus Hotstar. The story will narrate real-life events of the Indian financial market between 1990 and 2000 and will be directed by Kookie Gulati. It's bankrolled by Ajay Devgn.

