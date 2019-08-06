School in Surat creates special human chain to celebrate abrogation of Article 370

national

The students sat on the ground in an order to create "370" with a cross on it

Representational picture

Surat: In a unique way to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370, students of Swaminarayan Gurukul School in Surat on Monday created a human chain.

The students sat on the ground in an order to create "370" with a cross on it. They were also seen waving the Indian flag on the occasion.

"Article 370 has been removed. To celebrate this moment, teachers of Swaminarayan Gurukul School thought of creating a human chain like this," Prabhujeevan Swami, trustee of the school told ANI.

The Central government had revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Jammu & Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a UT without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, and an NCP member abstained.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever